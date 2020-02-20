Arshad Warsi 'excited' And 'thrilled' To Join Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati'

Arshad Warsi who was last seen in the comedy flick, Pagalpanti has already started shooting for his next film. The actor will be next seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati. The team along with Bhumi has been shooting for the film since last month and Arshad Warsi is the latest to join the group.

Arshad Warsi shares his excitement as he joins the cast of Durgavati

The producer of Durgavati, Bhushan Kumar took to social media yesterday to announce to fans that Arshad Warsi has joined the cast. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing alongside director G Ashok. Kumar added that the entire team is “thrilled” to have Arshad Warsi on board.

Later, on the same day, Arshad Warsi himself took to his social media to share the news with his fans. In the caption, the actor added that he is “excited to have joined the stellar” team of Durgavati. He added that he is “looking forward to a thrilling ride” ahead.

Check out Arshad Warsi’s post here:

Durgavati is produced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film is being directed by South director G Ashok. The announcement of the film made waves when it showed Bhumi Pednekar as the ‘hero’ of the film. It is a remake of G Ashok’s 2018 Telugu horror flick, Bhaagamathie.

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in another horror flick this year. She will be seen in Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi described the film as one of its kind and also mentioned that it will be a visually stunning affair.

