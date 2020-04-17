Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Photography Evident In These Pictures | Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar has an unrequited love for the camera, which is evident with her old social media clicks. Although, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor made her Bollywood debut in 2015, however, she has nurtured her love for photography from early on. From capturing Delhi's India Gate to capturing the serenity of Haridwar, Bhumi Pednekar's social media has a slew of pictures that prove her mettle as a photographer. Have a look at them.

Check out pictures clicked by Bhumi Pednekar:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Memes On The Internet That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone | See Here

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Mouni Roy Don Cheetah Print Dress | Who Styled It Better?

Meanwhile, due to lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar has been spending time with her family in Mumbai. The actor regularly posts pictures of cooking, exercising, and more on her social media. Here is what Bhumi Pednekar is up to during lockdown.

Workout:

Baking:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Nushrat Bharucha, Who Styled White Ensemble Better?

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie that features Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi is reported to be the remake of 2018's horror movie Bhaagamathie. The upcomer is slated to hit the screens by the end of 2020.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Will Interview Sri Sri Ravishankar To Promote Mental Wellness

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie that has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, is reported to be a historical drama based on Mughal Emperor Shahjahan and his family. The upcomer that is reportedly in the pre-production stage is expected to go on-floor soon after the lockdown ends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.