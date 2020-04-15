Bhumi Pednekar And Mouni Roy Don Cheetah Print Dress | Who Styled It Better?

Bollywood celebs are always keen to show off their perfectly sculpted bodies. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni Roy are also one of those celebrities who love posting pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Sometime back, the actors were spotted in the same outfit which had a cheetah print, but both styled their outfit in a different manner. Take a look at their pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar

For the promotion of her film Bala, Bhumi Pednekar opted to wear a brown floral shirt-dress for The Kapil Sharma Show. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is seen in a cheetah print shirt-dress and looked stunning in it. She completed her look with a pair of high heels and a pair of black earrings.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is no stranger to experimenting with her sartorial choices. In the above picture, the actor is seen wearing a similar outfit like Bhumi Pedenar's but with a twist. The actor is wearing a Rudraksha Dwivedi animal print ensemble, which is looking beautiful because of the careful balance of fabric that the dress displays. The sheer panels on the skirt and sleeves keep it breezy. She opted for minimal accessories and had her hair highlighted.

On the professional front

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen next in Durgavati which will be a horror film. However, just like many other films, the film has halted its shooting due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The actor has been busy working on Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

