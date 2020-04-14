Bhumi Pednekar's Mood These Days Matches All The Powerpuff Girls; This Pic Is Proof

Bhumi Pednekar is popular for her acting skills, unconventional choice of roles, and outspoken nature. A few days ago, she posted an interesting picture on her Instagram a story regarding her resemblance to the Powerpuff Girls. The unconventional picture showed off both her sense of fun and her versatility when it comes to pulling off different kinds of outfits and photoshoots. Check out the picture below from Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

In the above photo, you can see that Bhumi is comparing herself with the three Powerpuff Girls. The actor is posing in several different outfits. She can be seen in all three RGB colours, which match with the three Powerpuff Girls: Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles. She captioned the photo saying, "I feel like all three together today". Bhumi is always on top of her style game and often inspires her fans and followers to do the same.

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on social media and often posts aesthetic posts. The actor continuously gives goals to several million followers on her Instagram by posting her stylish photos. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also posted several photos amidst the COVID-19 breakdown. It is natural that celebrities are engaging in different activities to keep themselves occupied.

Bhumi has also partaken in various projects for the coming years. The Saand Ki Aankh actor is going to next star in the following films: Takht (2021), Badhaai Do (2021), and Durgavati (2020). Badhaai Do is the sequel to the film Badhai Ho which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The actor is also quite active on Instagram and is currently in home quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak, like all of us. She also recently posted showing her gratitude to the hard-working people of the nation. Pednekar also continues to keep her fans and followers entertained with her social media.

