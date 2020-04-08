Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy Show How 'one Colour Rules Them All'

Bollywood celebrities are always keen to show off their perfectly sculptured bodies as they work hard to achieve these with the right amount of health and fitness. A beach day becomes a great time to loosen up and also posts pictures in wonderful and stunning bikinis as they enjoy their time in the water. It seems that a new trend of monotone bikinis have gripped actors of the Bollywood.

Here are some great monotone bikinis worn by some Bollywood divas

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar had shared a picture in a monotone bikini in January. The actor looked beautiful and serene in as she sits on the water bed and the sea splashes on her. The colour she chose for her bikini is a dark shade of green. With her hair tied up and dangler earrings, she seems to be enjoying her time at the beach.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared these stunning pictures from Cove Beach in Dubai. She can be seen in a beautiful strapless bright red bikini. She is also wearing a red jacket over it. With a matching red lipstick and sunglasses, she is truly looking like a beach beauty. She shared pictures of herself running across the beach and also lounging on the sands on a sunny day.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has always managed to give an unforgettable style statement. The actor recently shared pictures from a beach as she sat in the beautiful waters. Her sea-green bikini matches with the colour of the waters and blends in well with the entire scene of the photo. With a pink flower tucked in a hair and a sunglasses, Urvashi looks nothing less than a mermaid.

