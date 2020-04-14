Throwback Tuesday: Bhumi Pednekar's Fun Game 'Never Have I Ever' With Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar marked her debut in the Indian film industry with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actor was widely appreciated for her performance and the movie turned out to be a big commercial success. Later, in her career, she gave several commercial successes like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. On Throwback Tuesday, let's take a look at the time during the promotions of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan when Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann Khurrana played a fun game ‘Never Have I Ever’. They were also accompanied by their director R.S.Prasanna.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana were first asked if they ever invited a guy or a girl on their first date. Both of them said that they never did it, after which, Ayushmann Khurrana exclaimed that he is a married man and even before marriage he never did anything like that. The next question turned out to be an interesting one as it was ‘never have I ever praised any movie the same as I did on social media’.

Both Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana shared a smirk and showed the board which says ‘I Have’. Bhumi Pednekar than showed the ‘I Have’ board when she was asked if she ever had a crush on a director. The last question asked to the duo was if they ever shoplifted. To which, both of them confidently said a no.

Also Read| Everytime Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her glitzy awards like a boss!

Also Read| Nia Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar & other divas look drop dead gorgeous in maxi dresses

Bhumi Pednekar on the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has an impressive line up starting from the horror film Durgavati, then she is a part of the star cast of Karan Johar's Takht. The actor would be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to Badhaai Ho. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Charmakte Sitare which fans are extremely excited about.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar "unsure" if she will own a genre as she is focused on carving her niche

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her different skills amid COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.