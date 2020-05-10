Bhumi Pednekar's Movies On Social Issues That Her Fans Must Watch

Bhumi Pednekar now has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. The actor has appeared in several movies now and has showcased her acting skills. She has made a strong remark with her movies which are about social parity or cover social issues.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': What To Expect From Her Next?

The actor, in Saand Ki Aankh, fought against the patriarchal society during the period the movie is set in. In the biographical drama, she also plays a 60-year-old woman. In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, she plays the role of a headstrong woman who complains over the lack of a proper lavatory system. She has helped develop great awareness about the field of bias in society.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Or Nora Fatehi | Who Styled Ruffled Gown Look Better? See Pics

She has also worked with Ayuhsmann Khurrana on several occasions. They both appeared in film Bala, which tells the story of a man who suffers from premature balding. Bhumi Pednekar’s acting skills have both impressed the audience and helped sent a message regarding social parity or have covered the most sensitive issues in society. Let’s take a look Bhumi Pednekar’s movies which cover various imperative issues.

Bala

Released in 2019, Bala tells the story of a man suffering from premature balding. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles and tells about the struggles to keep up with the society’s beauty standards. Bala is a film which focuses on the ‘self-love’ concept and simply says that you should love yourself just for being yourself. The idea behind baldness, which represents the imperfections of a human being, is a well-thought-out concept and has been utilized well throughout the film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie tells the story of Keshav, who falls in love with Jaya. But she complains about the missing lavatory in their house and he then engages to pacify her with temporary arrangements. The movie is also inspired by a true story.

Saand Ki Aankh

In Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu played the role of 60-year-old sharp-shooters, the Tomar dadis. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the highly dramatized version of the real-life story tells the struggles of living in a patriarchal society. This empowering story focuses on how they managed to shine their spirits with their exceptional skills. The movie will definitely make you laugh and some parts will leave you misty-eyed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.