Bhumi Pednekar Or Nora Fatehi | Who Styled Ruffled Gown Look Better? See Pics

From the past few years, ruffled gowns have been sported by many Bollywood divas for various award functions and events. Though most of the divas experimented with their ruffled gowns, there are possibilities that they might wear an identical or similar outfit. As the ruffled gowns have become a trend, Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi unintentionally twinned in a ruffled gown.

Interestingly, Nora Fatehi donned a ruffled look for a photoshoot. Nora's glamorous outfit resembled one of Bhumi's recent looks. While Bhumi looked super cute in the ruffled gown, Nora looked easy, effortless and stunning. Check out their looks and decide who wore it better!

Ruffled gown: Bhumi Pednekar vs Nora Fatehi

Bhumi Pednekar

Apart from her quirky characters on-screen, the 30-year-old actor's fashion statements have managed to grab the attention of shutterbugs on the red carpet. She wore a beautiful pink ruffled gown for an event. Going for a belt with the high neck gown, her outfit gave royal vibes. Her subtle make-up along with shimmery eye-lids and nude lips captivated the minds of her fans. Check out her look below:

Nora Fatehi

Known for her stunning dance moves, Nora Fatehi has often raised the temperature with her style file. She opted for a puffy gown, which had ruffle details on the torso, and the cinched waist completed her overall look. To accessorise her look, she went for a pair of drop earrings. Keeping her hair in a top bun with loose wavy hair strands, the 28-year-old actor teamed up the outfit with mascara-clad eyelashes, simple eye shadow and nude lipstick. Take a look below:

