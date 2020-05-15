Did You Know Bhumi Pednekar's Jaya In 'TEPK' Has A Reference To Hrithik Roshan?

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actors of the current generation. She has given the industry some impressive hit films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Sandh Ki Aankh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and others. Over the years, she has gained popularity for her unique roles and has inclined her career graph to amazing heights. Bhumi Pednekar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a scene where it refers to actor Hrithik Roshan in a fun way.

Bhumi's character from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a connection with Hrithik Roshan

In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar portrayed the lead role of Jaya who is an educated college going girl. The protagonist Keshav (Akshay Kumar) falls in love with her and eventually convinces her to marry him. However, his father believes in horoscope and Keshav's horoscope is such that he can and should only marry a girl who has two thumbs on her left hand.

In a scene, while Keshav is convincing his father for accepting Jaya, his father says he wants a daughter in law with two thumbs and eventually terms the name of the girl as 'Hrithika Roshan'. Further, as Jaya doesn't fulfil the requirement, Keshav does jugaad to arrange an artificial thumb for Jaya to wear in front of his father. Keshav's undoubting father agrees to their marriage. The 'Hrithika' reference was a subtle nod to superstar Hrithik Roshan who happens to have two thumbs on his right hand.

About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama flick dealing with a social issue. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles.Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

The film showcases India's toilet problem, which is caused by their cultural and religious sentiments. The film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time.

