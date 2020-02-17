Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove That The Actor Slays In Red Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile young actors in Bollywood. She has proved her acting merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, etc. She is a terrific actor and a devoted fashionista. She sets fashion trends with everything she wears. Let's check out her best pictures donning red outfits.

Every time Bhumi Pednekar slayed red outfits:

Bhumi Pednekar looks drop-dead gorgeous in the above pictures. She rocked the red strapless, thigh-high slit dress with tied hair and subtle makeup. In the second picture, she dons a deep red dress with a deep neckline, a gorgeous necklace, and lets her hair loose.

Bhumi Pednekar looks charming in the red and white polka dot dress in the first picture. She paired it with a black strappy shoe, loose hair and very simple makeup. In the second & third picture, she is wearing similar-looking red outfits with loose hair.

Bhumi Pednekar's saree game is strong and the above photo is proof of that. She slayed the red saree and red full-sleeved blouse with grace and elegance. She looks stunning in the first picture too donning a gorgeous red lehenga and walking down the ramp.

