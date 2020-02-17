Kartik Aaryan Says, 'People Want Me To Deliver Monologues', Calls It His 'USP'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors of the new age of Bollywood. He has established himself in the industry in a very short period of time. From his debut film till now, the actor has matured a lot and has also sharpened his acting skills throughout the years.

Recently, he was seen talking about his films and how people think that he is always performing monologues.

Kartik Aaryan on his movies and monologues

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was seen talking about his films, roles, and monologues in an interview with a leading news portal. In the interview, Kartik Aaryan stated that only in two of his films he has performed a monologue. He felt that whenever he says a three-line dialogue, people think that he is delivering a monologue.

Talking about his dialogues from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he stated that they were actual monologues. They were both six-paged long scenes and were of 12 minutes in length. But it is just these two films out of his whole filmography, which includes Akash Vaani, Luka Chuppi, Soni Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Love Aaj Kal. He stated that he has never done any monologues in these movies so it would be wrong for people to typecast him.

He also went on to state that his monologues went viral, and became a hit on the social media. People have really loved them, so now it comes subconsciously to them that he is always delivering a lot of monologues. Aaryan stated that in Luka Chuppi, he barely had any dialogue because it was a situational comedy. But he also said that it had a few confrontational scenes where he was seen ranting about the same, and it does feel like a monologue; but it is not.

