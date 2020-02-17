Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Next Three Releases Complete His 10-streak Successes?

Ayushmann Khurrana is delivering back-to-back hits, according to several media reports as well as trade reports. The actor has been part of several low to medium budget films which has all managed to mint more money than what was invested. Ayushmann Khurrana will have ten successful films in a row if Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo and another untitled project of his, which is yet to release make it consistently at the Box Office. It will be interesting to see if the three films round up the actor’s ten successful film’s streak.

Will Ayushmann Khurrana's next three release finish his 10 streak successes?

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only actor after Akshay Kumar, who releases about two to three films in the same year. According to reports, these films have managed to gain success as well as critical acclaims. Starting with Vicky Donor, Aysuhmann’s acting career took a jump with this film. Further, the actor has had successes in between with family entertainers like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Some fans and media reports, direct to the question whether Ayushmann Khurrana will be able to successfully deliver his 8th, 9th and 10th film that is lined up for release this year. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21, 2020, followed by Gulabo Sitabo which is releasing on April 17, 2020. Another untitled film of Khurrana is set to release in the latter half of 2020.

According to trade and Box Office reports, Ayushmann Khurrana has had over seven successes with the following numbers. Some reports in Money Control suggest that Bala has earned up to ₹117 crore, Dream Girl has earned up to ₹142.2 crore, Article 15 has earned up to ₹ 65.4 crore, Badhaai Ho has earned up to ₹ 138 crore, Andhadhun has earned up to ₹ 75.6 crore, Shubh Mangal Savdhan has earned up to ₹ 43.1 crore, and Bareilly Ki Barfi has earned up to ₹34.5 crore. It will be interesting to see if the next three releases of Ayushmann Khurrana maintain a similar success streak.

