Bhushan Kumar: Here Are The Producer’s Biggest Hit Films Until Now

Bhushan Kumar is one of the leading film producers in the entertainment industry right now. He also dons the hat of a music producer and composer. Bhushan Kumar is also the chairman of India’s leading music record label, T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar is one the leading people to have contributed to the wide reach of Bollywood music in the world through his music label. He has launched several successful icons in the Indian music industry including Mithoon, Himesh Reshammiya, etc. Some of the best film soundtracks produced under his company’s title are Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Dabangg 2, Cocktail, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, etc.

After a successful stint in the music industry, Bhushan Kumar decided to try his hand at being a film producer. His first film as a producer was the 2001 hit romantic film Tum Bin. Since then, his banner has delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood. As Bhushan Kumar turns a year older today, here is a look at some of the biggest hit films produced by him.

1. Ready (2011)

Ready was one of the highest-grossing films at the time it was released. Starring Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles, the film was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Eros International, and Sohail Khan Productions. A sequel to Ready was in the talks, but there has been no confirmation or progress on the same yet.

2. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aashiqui 2 is amongst Bhushan Kumar’s most famous and memorable films until now. It was one of the biggest hits of the year. It was the sequel to Bhushan’s father Gulshan Kumar-produced 1990 film, Aashiqui. The soundtrack is still one of the most memorable and hit songs even today.

3. Saaho (2019)

Bhushan Kumar co-produced the multi-lingual action thriller along with UV Creations. The film starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and was directed by Sujeeth. At the time of making, Saaho was reportedly one of the most expensive films to be ever produced. The film has collected more than ₹ 350 crores worldwide.

Bhushan Kumar’s upcoming projects include Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will also be bankrolling Varun Dhawan’s next dance flick Street Dancer. In addition to these, he will also be producing Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Aamir Khan’s Mogul under his banner.

