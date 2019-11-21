Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Divya Khosla Kumar is a popular Bollywood actor, and director, who is often spotted at various B-Town events and parties. She is is also a producer by profession. Divya Khosla Kumar is nothing short of Fashion Diva. Her fashion sense is impeccable. Take a close look at her style lookbook.

Divya's new single is a huge hit

Divya is the wife of film producer, and the chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar. Divya Khosla Kumar has been in the news for her latest track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The single has managed to get over 39 million views in just four days. The track is a new version of Falguni Pathak's 1999's hit song under the same title. The reprised version is sung by charming Neha Kakkar.

Times when Divya Khosla Kumar proved she's a Style Diva

Divya in a short shiny dress:

Divya looks ravishing in this magenta shiny dress. Her subtle makeup and hair accentuated her overall look to another level altogether. The Yaariyan director teamed up her dress with matching footwear.

Divya Khosla Kumar in a loose top and sequenced skirt

Divya looked drop-dead gorgeous in this uber-chic casual look of hers. She wore a gold sequin skirt with a white, loosely fitted top. Her bold red lips and funky metallic pink sneakers made her look dreamy.

Divya Khosla in a stunning layered black two-piece outfit

Divya Khosla Kumar is looking simply breathtaking in this layered sapphire blue outfit. Her open hair and pink lipstick are complementing her overall look in a great way.

