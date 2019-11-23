Divya Khosla Kumar On Taking Help From Husband, "I Have Never Been Dependent On Him"

Divya Khosla Kumar recently said that she has never depended on her husband to get work in the film industry. The actor is the wife of T-Series head and film producer Bhushan Kumar. While interacting with the media, the actor said that she has never been dependent on her husband for work and that he did not even hear the script of her film Yaariyan. After the film’s success, he was confident that she could direct a film herself.

Divya Kumar also mentioned that he is very supportive of everything that she does and that the two never interfere in each other's work. She feels that it is necessary for partners to give that kind of space to each other. Divya further added that it is not easy to get work in the film industry stating that her last directorial Sanam Re came out over three years ago while she is still contemplating her future. The actress, however, is working on her dance skills at the moment.

Divya Khosla Kumar new song out - Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Divya Khosla Kumar was interacting with the media at the success meet of her recently released song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi when she opened up on the matter. The song features Divya Khosla Kumar and is voiced by Neha Kakkar. The romantic song is produced by Bhushan Kumar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Divya Khosla Kumar made her Bollywood debut as an actor with the 2004 film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo which also featured Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Ten years later, the actor directed the 2014 film Yaariyan which followed two more films. Divya also appeared in the 2017 film Bulbul which she also produced.

As for her next big project, Divya Khosla Kumar will next be seen in upcoming mystery-adventure film Satyameva Jayate 2 where she will be paired opposite John Abraham. Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to release on October 2, next year.

