Viral Personalities The Internet Gave Us; Ranu Mondal To Bhuvan Bam

There a lot of celebrities who had their 15 minutes of fame. They emerged overnight and vanished equally quickly. But there are those who became popular and are still in the public eye. These personalities have become the most 'Viral personalities' of 2019 and the list includes the likes of Ranu Mondal, Dhinchak Pooja, and many more. Let us take a look at some famous personalities which the internet gave us.

ALSO READ | Ranu Mondal And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Got Trolled For Their Risque Looks

Viral personalities

Ranu Mondal

She became an overnight sensation after her video of singing the old classic Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai went viral on social media. Ranu was a beggar in Kolkata and as soon her video surfaced online, Himesh Reshammiya decided to give her a break. He gave her an opportunity in his film, Happy Hardy and Heer which is yet to release. The viral personality recently again went viral because of her a fake bold makeup pic. Check out her look below.

ALSO READ | Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal Looks Unrecognisable, Netizens Shook As Pic Goes Viral

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019

ALSO READ | Ranu Mondal's Pic Fake Claims Make-up Artist, Posts Real One But Netizens Left Divided

Dhinchak Pooja

Pooja Jain who is also called Dhinchak Pooja became a viral personality with her second music YouTube video, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. The music video has over 41 million views on YouTube till date. Despite the views, Dhinchak Pooja suffered a major setback when all her songs were removed from her YouTube channel. Apparently, her videos were removed due to copyright issues.

Bhuvan Bam

The comedian received fame overnight through his YouTube videos. His first YouTube video The Chakhna Issue received only 20 views. With his dedication, he earned his audience and today he has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel consists of over eight-minute-long videos depicting the life of a teenager and his sarcastic, funny conversations with his friends and family. All the characters are played by Bhuvan Bam himself. He himself shoots the videos on his phone. In a way, Bhuvan has also broken the age-old misconception that one can get more fame by using a high-quality product like DSLR instead of a phone camera, thanks to his YouTube videos.

ALSO READ | Amidst Ranu Mondal Makeup Memes, Celebrities Come Out In Support Of The Internet Sensation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.