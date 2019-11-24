Fans Claim Alia Bhatt Looks Like Bhuvan Bam In THIS Picture & The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Who had thought that someone could compare popular stand-up comedian Bhuvan Bam's picture with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. A fan took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Gonna tell my kids this was bearded Alia Bhatt". And oh boy, he does look like Alia! Netizens were surprised looking at the picture and agreed one hundred percent with the similarities. One fan wrote: "Those soft eyelashes, that shiny hair, the blissful look it's so uncanny". The other said: "Who is it? Because I actually thought that was her with a beard." Another wrote: "Woahhh! I see the resemblance now!". Bhuvan Bam himself in July posted the image and wrote: "Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so..."

Take a look -

NETIZENS REACT

Holy mother of God. Resemblance is uncanny. — Desi Moriarty (@Swarg_Nark) November 23, 2019

That’s so accurate!! 😨 — Bianca (@truebiancaa) November 23, 2019

Oh god! Can't unsee — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) November 23, 2019

I can't unsee the resemblance now — Rajit Vikram Singh (@rajitsingh) November 23, 2019

🤣🤣..the resemblance is just 🔥🔥...can u see it @aliaa08 — Shubhank Tiwari (@tiwarishubhank) November 24, 2019

For those unaware, Bhuvan Bam has confessed in many interviews that Alia Bhatt is the one Indian celebrity he has a crush on.

Came across this video recently. I’m overwhelmed with these words @Varun_dvn bhai. You know how much I love you! And @aliaa08 is my forever crush everyone knows that♥️🥰😅

Dono ko jhappiyan🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/k3y3uK0StJ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 19, 2019

On the professional front

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin the shooting of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India. The project, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to release in theaters on September 11, 2020. The production of the film will begin in December this year and the actor is fully geared up with the preparation of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not only be directing the film but also co-producing it.

