Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Cryptic Message, Jr. Bachchan's Follow Up To It Adds Speculation

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and posted what many netizens have pegged as a rather 'bizarre' post. Big B took to social media and shared the 'folded hands' emoji. The post drew a lot of speculation from social media. And further adding fuel to it, the veteran actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan following his father's footsteps, tweeted out a 'victory' or 'peace out' emoji - '✌'. After similar kind of posts was shared by the father-son duo, netizens were quick to pinpoint it out. Several of them took to comment section to enquire about the reason behind it.

Big B's cryptic post, Abhishek Bachchan's follow-up:

T 3602 - 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

✌🏽️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 6, 2020



Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on the micro-blogging site recently coined a Hindi version for the word, 'selfie'. The Oxford dictionary defines a selfie as "A photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website." Take a look at the coined word below.

T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself :

ITS :



'वदय सह उसच :' 🤪🤪

.

.

.

.

.

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2019

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has a plethora of projects. He will next be seen in the film, Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and the entire cast, a few weeks back was shooting for the same in Poland. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others.

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Manmarziya alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in The Big Bull. Posters of the film were recently unveiled, and from the looks of it, netizens have already pegged it as a blockbuster.

