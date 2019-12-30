Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He was recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Amidst all of this, one person cannot keep calm - Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan recently posted on social media congratulating his father, Amitabh Bachchan on bagging the Dadasahab Phalke award. He did this by putting a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. He also called Big B his “inspiration” and “hero” while doing so. Abhishek also said that he and the entire Bachchan household is extremely proud of his achievements. In another post, Abhishek Bachchan has put up a picture of a “moment to cherish” of what looks like the Bachchan family returning after the awards ceremony in Delhi, India.

Ever since the news was out, Amitabh Bachchan has been overloaded with congratulatory messages from all corners of the industry. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest in cinema in India. Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna waa conferred the award last year.

The President Of India has also put up a picture of Amitabh Bachchan receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In the picture, one can see the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind conferring the award to Amitabh Bachchan and smiling for the camera. The caption for the same read as, “An actor par excellence, his work has entertained and inspired generations in India and across the world”.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy series, Brahmastra. He will be next seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s drama flick, Bob Biswas. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo alongside Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Pearle Maaney.

