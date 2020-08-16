Big B's Inbox Has 9.8K Unread Mails, Has A Message For Fans Sending Texts On All Platforms

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't chart out when he begins writing on his blog and lets his thoughts "flow" while penning down his feelings. An active social media user, Bachchan regularly updates his blog to keep fans updated about his health, often sharing anecdotes and insights into his life.

But there is something that is causing Bachchan 'some concern and some discomfort' — that is — "many of the Ef (Extended family) and others are sending messages on the SMS and WhatsApp and the DM, email and every other form of communicating to me," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Bachchan explained how the task of responding to each email personally is becoming 'time-consuming'. He said, "The SMS jams the mobile ..the WhatsApp gets filled up not leaving any space for the other unconnected, or the Ef to connect with me .. the emails fill up the inbox .. it is around 9800 plus at this time .. and since I must respond personally, which is something that I do not compromise with, it is becoming very time consuming for me."

Big B tried explaining his fans that currently due to the COVID situation, he has 'excess of available time' but fears that once his work resumes, fans will start complaining as responses from his side will 'dry up'. "Are you upset with me , why do you not reply to me, you keep doing that for others, are we not liked, why is there a favour attitude with some and not with us .. etc., etc., etc., ..” Bachchan shared the kind of complaints he receives from his fans.

MS Dhoni announces retirement with a classic Amitabh Bachchan song, netizens react

The 'Piku' actor urged his fans not to have 'blame attitude' and requested them to 'reduce the number of messages' because for him 'everyone is a favourite'. "I try to be democratically correct .. but designated time and other urgent work conditions give rise to the supposed ‘overlooked ‘ attitude .. this needs to be understood .. there are time constraints .. and other commitments to be undertaken and there can be an overlooking. SO .. can we first not have this blame attitude .. and can we reduce the number of messages at all the possible 200 thousand sites that come to me .. particularly because they all carry the same message.NOW .. I understand the philosophy behind this ..’ give it to him on all mediums if he has missed it in one he will notice another... WRONG! Its just increasing my workload .. be generous and kind to my system .. I try to keep all in good spirits ans shall continue to do my best but, you know, its...," Bachchan concluded.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.