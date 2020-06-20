Bihar Dy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence In Patna

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Patna to pay his condolences. He took to his Twitter to share pictures of the visit and wrote, "दिवंगत फ़िल्म अभिनेता स्व. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिजनों से मिल सांत्वना देते हुए।" [sic]

On Friday, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the residence of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput here and paid floral tributes to the departed soul. Prasad, the Union minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, and Law & Justice, met the late actor's father K K Singh and other family members at his Rajiv Nagar residence in the state capital. The minister shared his personal memories of meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput during the oath-taking ceremony in May 2019 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today met #SushantSinghRajput's family at his residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/5s3Uglm2pk — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff have been recorded for the investigation, said police on Saturday. Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said that investigation officer has received the contract copy signed by Rajput from a top production house.

"In Sushant Rajput death case, statements of his managerial staff recorded at Bandra Police Station. The investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded," he said. Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the PR team.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide mystery should be investigated. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. No suicide note was found at the spot, police had said

