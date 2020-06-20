Sushant was 'lost' during 'Kedarnath' as everything centered around Sara: Abhishek Kapoor

Speculation and conspiracy theories are doing the rounds on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. However, it’s only those who were closely related to him, who can share his issues, if any. One of the most important persons in the Chhichhore star’s life was Abhishek Kapoor, who gave him his big break in films with Kai Po Che.

Abhishek Kapoor on Sushant

The duo reunited five years later with Kedarnath, a movie that had numerous ups and downs before it ended as a success. In a recent interview with a publication, Abhishek opened up on his association with Sushant.

He shared that during the shooting of 'Kedarnath', Sushant was ‘very troubled.’ However, work wise, the actor was '100 per cent there', and never threw tantrums, Abhishek said.

The filmmaker gave an example that Sushant, who played the role of a ‘pithoo’ in the movie, never grumbled when he asked for retakes on scenes involving lifting co-star Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek admitted that he could not give ‘much attention’ to Sushant during the filming, but he felt that it wouldn’t be very tough for him to reconnect with the actor.

The director then said that they didn’t talk for almost one-and-a-half years, as they moved on after the shooting. He claimed that Sushant must have changed his phone number ‘50 times’ during this phase.

The Rock On!! director then said that when 'Kedarnath' was gearing up for release, the media had ‘slammed it’ (movie was delayed due to legal issues between producers). He claimed that Sushant could see that he was not receiving the kind of love as everything centered around Sara. Abhishek claimed he was ‘just lost’ at that time.

Abhishek then said that when the film released and was a success, he sent the following message to Sushant:

‘Bro I have been trying to reach you, I’m not sure if you are upset, or just busy, but call me so we can chat. We made a super film together, again. If we are not going to celebrate it then what the hell are we going to celebrate in life? So please call me, I love you.’

Abhishek shared that Sushant did not respond to this message. The director stated that the actor didn’t reply when he wished the actor on his birthday.

He started feeling that a person could reach out to another person only till a point, and one should not ‘cross the line’. He agreeed that Sushant was ‘not in a good place’, but he didn’t want to give ‘unsolicited advice’ as it loses value.

Abhishek was keen to call him, but then he thought he would get a 'hold on' Sushant if the actor ever called, but Sushant never called him back.

In the interview, Abhishek also called Sushant ‘brilliant’, how he was an engineer, into astrophysics and quantum physics. He recalled Sushant being sterortyped as ‘off’ because people could not 'box him,' but asserted that he was ‘off’ everyone’s radar. Abhishek accepted that there were numerous camps in Bollywood and that one could even be ignored in the middle of a room.

Abhishek had penned a tribute for Sushant on Instagram and calling him a ‘fabulous actor.’ The director, who was present during his last rites, and wife Pragya, have decided to feed 3400 impoverished families in his memory.

