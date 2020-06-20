'Left With This Poster...': Sandip Ssingh On Film He Was To Make With Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's long-time friend Sandip Ssingh on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the movie they both were supposed to work on — 'Vande Bharatam'. Sandip revealed that he made a promise to him that he will make his directorial debut with him.

"You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?," Ssingh wrote on Instagram.

He further revealed that he will make the film as a tribute to Sushant's memory. He wrote, "I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️" [sic]

'You're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy...': Sushant Singh Rajput's manager pens note

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, and his post-mortem confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day and his family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death, amid reports that he was ‘boycotted’ by some major production houses.

'Sushant Singh Rajput's fancy B'wood PR pushed him to...': Rangoli Chandel alleges in post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.