Bihar Election: Sushant's Cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Leading From Chhatapur, Show Trends

As the counting for the Bihar assembly elections is ongoing, the trends at this hour indicate that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh leading with 7,938 votes from the Chhatapur seat. In 2015, Bharatiya Janta Party’s Niraj Kumar Singh had won the election by upstaging Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Jahur Alam by a margin of 9,292 votes.

Chhatapur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar. This seat is categorised as, Rural.

Sushant's family friend Nilotpal took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Neeraj in advance. He wrote, "SSR brother Neeraj Singh Bablu ji is leading and will win election - he was not keeping well and had went through angioplasty just before the election." [sic]

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, was interacting with locals in his Chhatapur constituency when he suffered chest pain in October.

Trends indicate BJP set to emerge as single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats at 12:15 pm -- NDA is leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47 and Vikassheel Insaan Party 7. The BJP is marching ahead as per the early trends, having an upper hand over JDU. While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats - RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19. BSP is leading on one, AIMIM on three, LJP on five, and independents on seven.

Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the State. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

