Bihar Election: Khushbu Sundar Takes A Dig At Congress, Predicts 'shift' For TN Polls

The term ‘Mahagathbandhan’ has attained prominence in the last few years to take on the strong contenders in the elections, but the mega alliance has not succeeded every time. As the Bihar elections trends till afternoon seemed to hint at the Mahagathbandhan’s loss, the newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar took a dig at the so-called ‘alliance of convenience'. The actor-turned-politician believed that her former party, Congress, could be left alone in the Tamil Nadu state elections, to be held next year.

Khushbu Sundar takes a dig at Congress

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu Sundar predicted a ‘major shift’ in ‘the so-called alliance of convenience’ in the elections in Tamil Nadu slated to take place in 2021. She wrote that the other parties could consider Congress as ‘a baggage of burden’, because of which they could be left ‘all alone’.

I sense there will be a major shift in so called alliance of convenience in #TNelection2021 Won’t be surprised if @INCIndia will be left alone and not taken into consideration at all citing them to be a baggage of burden. #LetsWaitnWatch — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 10, 2020

Bihar Assembly polls results

While the counting in the Bihar elections still underway, the trends indicated lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) alliance. At the time of publishing this story, the National Democratic Alliance was poised to win 125 seats while Mahagathbandhan, also comprising of Tejaswi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, were poised to win 108 seats. The NDA was well on course to achieve the required half-way mark of 122 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

