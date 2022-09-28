Bill Clinton-Hillary Visit Priyanka Chopra's Eatery 'Sona' With Pals; Have A 'fun Evening'

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant 'Sona' has become a favourite hang-out spot for many notable personalities, with power couple Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton becoming the latest ones to visit it. According to Page Six, the couple hit up the eatery with their friends on Monday night and had a 'fun' time. It was also revealed that Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, as well as Mike Tyson, were present at 'Sona' at the same time.

Bill Clinton-Hillary Clinton visit Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant 'Sona'

While Joe Jonas and Sophie were enjoying a date night, Tyson was in attendance with his crew for a friend's birthday. Another guest at the restaurant told the outlet, "People watching [on Monday] was on 100! They were dining there separately. It was bizarre."

An insider also mentioned that both Bill and Hillary Clinton happily obliged photo requests from other people. “Hillary and Bill had a fun evening, laughing with friends," they mentioned. Some folks also revealed that Joe-Sophie exchanged pleasantries with the Clintons.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more enjoy dinner at 'Sona'

Just last week, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the eatery alongside Joe Jonas, Malala Yousafzai and Huma Abedin among others. Chopra also posted a video from their fun night in New York, looking gorgeous in a black backless gown. Captioning the post, she wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favourites. 🫶🏽 @sonanewyork."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Russo brothers’ show Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Ashleigh Cummings among others. She also has romantic drama It's All Coming Back To Me alongside Sam Heughan in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

(IMAGE: AP)