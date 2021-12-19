Bipasha Basu Hits 10 Million Followers On Instagram, Thanks Fans For 'love And Good Vibes'

Bipasha Basu, who has an active social media presence, celebrated hitting 10 Million followers on Instagram on Sunday with a note to her fans. The actor thanked her supporters for all the love they have showered on her over the years as she penned down a note of gratitude. She also celebrated with rose gold balloons on this special day.

Bipasha Basu thanks fans for their love as she celebrates 10 Million followers on Instagram

The Dhoom 2 actor recently clocked 20 years in Bollywood and posed with '10' shaped rose gold balloons as she celebrated hitting a whopping 10 Million followers. She was seen in a floral outfit, that had shades of red, purple, blue and green. She thanked her fans and followers for being consistent in sending her 'love and good vibes' and hoped to reach 100 Million followers soon. She wrote, "Thank you for being so consistent in sending me love and good vibes constantly❤️ Together, we are now 10M! Let’s spread our love to a 100 M more❤️ Love you all❤️"

Several fans and well-wishers congratulated the actor in the comments section of the post. Her husband, Karan Singh Grover seemed over the moon on the occasion and wrote, "Wooooooooaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!", while others wished her the best. The actor often shares reels, pictures and videos on the platform and gives her fans a glimpse into her life.

Here are some of Bipasha Basu's posts

One of the actor's most viewed reels is the one with her and Karan Singh Grover hoping on the 'love screen' trend. The duo is seen pretending to sleep but later opens eyes and Karan begins to lick her face. The video garnered 5.2 Million views and Basu wrote in the caption, "He ate all my expensive Night Cream".

The couple also attempted a couple's challenge and answered '13 embarrassing questions'. They hit each other with pillows as they answered the questions and enthralled fans with their answers. In the clip, they revealed that Bipasha Basu 'showers less' and Grover is the one who is 'always eating' in their relationship. The actor called it a 'Pillow fight' as she uploaded the adorable video on social media, which got 5.1 Million views.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu