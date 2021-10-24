Bipasha Basu Opens Up About Pregnancy Speculation: 'If That’s Supposed To Happen, It Will'

Best known for her roles in Phir Hera Pheri, Bachna Ae Haseeno, All the Best: Fun Begins, Dhoom 3 and more, Bipasha Basu opened up about the speculations regarding her being pregnant in a recent interview. She mentioned that the rumours begin to do the rounds every time she gains some weight. The actor tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and mentioned that the rumours do not impact her in a negative way.

Bipasha Basu opens up about rumours about her pregnancy

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about the speculations doing the rounds about her pregnancy. Bipasha mentioned that although people look at her as the 'ambassador of fitness', she can sometimes let go and live life to the fullest. She mentioned that although she is not unhealthy, the speculations will remain till people see her with a baby in her arms. Having said that, The Dhoom 3 actor mentioned that she believes people have her best interest at heart, as they wish for her to grow her family, and the rumours do not have a negative impact on her. Basu said that what is supposed to happen will happen.

Last month, the actor clocked 20 years in the Bollywood film industry. She has taken on some rather memorable characters in her journey to where she is today. The 42-year-old actor stepped into the entertainment industry with the mystery thriller Ajnabee in 2001. Although the actor is now rarely seen on screen, she keeps her fans and followers updated about events in her life through social media. She penned down a heartfelt note as she posted on Instagram on the 20th anniversary of her career.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film, #ajnabee released on 21st September 2001." She mentioned that she does not feel as though much time has passed, as she still receives heaps of love from her fans, followers and the film fraternity. The actor added, "I am grateful for this love forever." She thanked the producer, director and her co-stars from the film in the caption of her post.

(Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu)