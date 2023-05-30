Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Buy Swanky New Car, Call It Daughter Devi’s 'new Ride'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently bought a new luxurious car. The actress took to social media and shared a video unveiling her new Audi Q7. She informed the fans about her latest buy.

In the video, Bipasha and Karan could be seen walking up to their car. The venue was decked up with red and black balloons. The firecrackers were lit while they were unveiling the car. There was a banner that featured couple's photo. "Congratulations Bipasha and Karan" was written on it. While Bipasha sported a black and white striped shirt teamed with white jeans and pink heels, Karan wore a black T-shirt paired with blue denim joggers and white sneakers. The Raaz actress also cut the cake as she celebrated the occasion. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Devi's new ride. Durga Durga. Thank you for making this so special for us. #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar." Take a look at the video below.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrated Devi's six month-birthday

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their little munchkin Devi on November 12, 2022. On May 12, they celebrated her 'half birthday' as she turned six months old. The actors shared adorable photos on the special occasion. Bipasha wrote, "Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi. Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts. Grateful." After she shared the post, a fan commented, "The sweetest moment for a father when he has a treasure in his lap that sings about something else."

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi's six month-birthday (Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

"Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes! #gratitude #devi #monkeylove." Soon after, fans poured in birthday wishes and a fan wrote, "Happy Half Birthday To The Most Cutest Little Munchkin Devi. Happiest 6th-month birthday little doll Devi God bless you. Stay happy and blessed always," Karan wrote.

More about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's relationship

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love on set of Alone in 2015. A year later, the couple tied the knot. Recently, they completed seven years of marriage and shared videos from their anniversary celebration.