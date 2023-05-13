Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Share Pics With Daughter Devi As She Turns Six Months Old

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned six-months old on May 12. The couple had a house party, and later took to their Instagram handles to pen an adorable note for their little one. Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022.

The Alone actress shared an adorable picture of her husband Karan caressing Devi. In the photo, the room was seen decked up with balloons, gifts and soft-toys in the shades of pink and lavender. The child was seen wearing a white onesie while Karan sported a causal outfit. Sharing the picture, Bipasha wrote, "Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi. Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts. Grateful." After she shared the post, a fan commented, "The sweetest moment for a father when he has a treasure in his lap that sings about something else." Check the post below.

Karan Singh Grover also shared a candid picture of him with his daughter as they enjoyed a sunset from the balcony. He captioned the post, "Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes! #gratitude #devi #monkeylove." Soon after, fans poured in birthday wishes and a fan wrote, "Happy Half Birthday To The Most Cutest Little Munchkin Devi. Happiest 6th-month birthday little doll Devi God bless you. Stay happy and blessed always." Check the post below.

Karan and Bipasha Basu's relationship

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love on the sets of their horror-thriller film titled Alone. The film was released back in 2015 and the couple got married in 2016. They recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at Mumbai's St. Regis as they tied the knot in the same place. On the work front, Bipasha is on a break as she is enjoying motherhood and Karan Singh is gearing up for his film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.