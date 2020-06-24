Bipasha Basu Reviews Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'; Calls It 'gripping And A Must Watch'

Sushmita Sen’s recent release Aarya has drawn a positive response from the audience and now, Bollywood celebrities too, have been showering praises on Hotstar’s recent drop. Recently, actor Bipasha Basu seemed quite impressed with the show, as the actor took to her Instagram handle to praise the show. Take a look:

Bipasha Basu shared a poster of Aarya, featuring Sushmita Sen. With the poster shared, Bipasha wrote: "Gripping work. Must Watch". The actor also tagged Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani and Sikander Kher. Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao, too, shared a positive response about Sushmita Sen's Aarya and shared an image of positive reviews the show raked in. Congratulating the Aarya team, Rajkummar Rao showered praises on the director of the show for his 'fantastic' directorial debut. Take a look:

All about Aarya:

Starring Sushmita Sen, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Manish Chaudhary and Vikas Kumar in the leading roles, Aarya is reportedly based on the Dutch drama series Penoza created by Pieter Bart Korthuis. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Madhavani's Ram Madhavani Films, Aarya follows the story of a mother, who walks extra miles to save her family and does the unexpected. Directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is included in Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials and was released on the streaming giant June 19, 2020. The series also stars actors like Ankur Bhatia, Priyasha Bharadwaj and Bhakti Klein in prominent roles.

Bipasha Basu on the professional front

Meanwhile, after missing from the screen for a brief period, Bipasha Basu will grace the big screen with the upcoming, Miss Match India, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Anupam Kher. Helmed by U.R. Jamil, the movie also stars Sapna Pabbi and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles. Reportedly, Bipasha Basu has been roped in for the much-anticipated sequel, No Entry Mein Entry along with Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, as confirmed by Anees Bazmee. The director revealed that he has been reading many scripts for the movie and has finally decided to go ahead with the best one. Anees Bazmee promised that the much-anticipated film will have a much bigger cast, as the new script has six actors in a double role. Adding to that, Bazmee revealed that No Entry Mein Entry will be one of its kind, as the director plans to cast ten female actors, unlike the original film.

(Image credits: Bipasha Basu, Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

