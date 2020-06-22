Sushmita Sen Says If Anyone Attacks Her Family, Her Claws Will Come Out As 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen has garnered a lot of appreciation and praises since the release of her web series Aarya. Sen plays a fierce character, Aarya Sareen, who is shown to be a loving mother and someone who will go to any limits to protect her family. In an interview with a leading entertainment website, Sushmita Sen shared how she is similarly lethal in her real life as well when it comes to the safety of her family.

Sushmita Sen's love for her family

Talking about the series and her character Aarya, Sushmita Sen shared that she can also be ruthless to those who will attack her family. She shared that she is a peaceful person in her life and is fond of staying happy always. She also talked about how she is an intense woman and also never liked a shallow personality. She stays away from negativity and drama as much as she possibly can.

Sen further added that if anyone attacks her family, her claws will come out and everything peaceful and quiet about her will go. She added how by saying family, it also includes everyone she considers as family. She said that it is a choice and restraint that she exercises to stay positive. But she would protect her family at all costs.

Sushmita Sen was also asked about her children's reactions to the web series Aarya and her role in it. She has two daughters, Renee and Alisah. Sen revealed how Renee is able to understand the series better and she also knows that whatever is shown on the screen is just acting. Alisah, on the other hand, did not like it in the beginning as she has never seen her act in a movie.

The actor shared an incident with Alisah on the sets of Aarya. She shared how Alisah used to come to the set and watch the 8-year-old Pratyaksh Panwar call her 'Mummy'. Pratyaksh calls her Mummy even offscreen, which was surprising and shocking for Alisah. She asked Sushmita why he was calling her Mummy even after the camera is not on and the shoot is not going on. Sen made her understand that he calls her that otherwise as well and made them both understand each other. Now there is no confusion.

Aarya cast includes Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Namit Das along with Manish Chaudhary. It is directed by Ram Madhvani. The show can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar with VIP plan.

