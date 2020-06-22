Sushmita Sen Discloses What She Focused On To Survive Nepotism In Bollywood; Read Here

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen conducted an ‘Ask Aarya’ session on her Twitter account, where she answered questions asked to her by her fans. In the session, her fans asked her an array of questions, some related to her role in the web-series while some about her life as an actor in Bollywood and how she dealt with nepotism. Sushmita Sen expertly answered the fans' questions on her Twitter account. Read on:

Sushmita Sen’s Twitter

By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!!👊❤️🤗 I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya https://t.co/or0a3Myz8c — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

On Sushmita Sen’s Twitter, one Twitter user asked her how she survived the nepotism in Bollywood. After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have been questioning about nepotism in Bollywood. When Sushmita Sen was asked about nepotism by a fan, she quickly responded by saying that she always focused on her fans. She stated that she will continue to act for as long as her audience wants to see her on the silver screen. She added that her 'theory' to 'survive' nepotism was ‘simple enough’, by adding a hashtag. Sushmita Sen wrote, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!!” [sic]

Thank you 🤗🙏❤️ Negative comments can’t be stopped...allowing them to affect us negatively can!!!👍🤗 #focusonthepositive 💃🏻 #AskAarya https://t.co/FGQak79IhN — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

Another Twitter user on Sushmita Sen’s Twitter asked the actor how she manages to deal with the negative comments that are thrown her way. Sushmita Sen replied that she cannot stop the negative comments, however, she can stop letting them affect her. She stated that she focuses on the positive and not the negative. Sushmita Sen wrote, “negative comments can’t be stopped...allowing them to affect us negatively can!!! #focusonthepositive.” [sic]

While talking about her role in Aarya, Sushmita Sen had previously stated, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Hotstar Specials, Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime!”

