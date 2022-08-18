Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, recently surprised everyone after they announced that they are expecting their first child together. The duo took to their respective social media space and shared the good news with fans and followers, who in turn, showered love on the couple. Now, the Raaz actor has opened up about how she felt when she first found out that she was pregnant.

'It was an emotional day': Bipasha Basu on her pregnancy

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 43-year-old actor stated that when she found out about her pregnancy, she got 'really emotional'. Bipasha remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell, stating that it was her mother's dream that she and Karan have a baby. The Dhoom actor further stated, "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this."

She even spoke about why she and Karan chose this time to try for a baby. Basu said, "When you find a partner late in life and settle down late, as a person you are extremely mature and responsible and know when exactly you will be responsible enough to give birth to another life." Bipasha stated that it was a proper decision between them and that they opted not to have one till they are able.

As per the plan, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor said that the major focus will be on the baby in life because of which she wasn't taking any kind of work.

"It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn’t know where the world was going, so for one year, we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," she said.

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover on 16 August 2022. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunted her baby bump. In the first image, Basu was seen wearing a white shirt and showing off her growing baby belly while her Alone co-star was seen staring at her and resting one hand on the bump. Take a look at it here:

(Image: @bipashabasu/Instagram)