Bipasha Basu Reflects On Pregnancy Struggles During First Trimester; 'I Could Barely Eat'

Bollywood couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are currently expecting their first baby together. The duo met during the shoot of the 2015 horror film, Alone after which they fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2016 in the presence of their close friends and family members. While the couple recently held a baby shower ceremony for the mom-to-be, she recently reflected on the struggles she went through during her pregnancy.

Bipasha Basu gets candid about her pregnancy struggles

According to Harper Bazaar, Bipasha Basu shed light on her struggles during the first trimester of her pregnancy and revealed that she was either on her bed or in the loo during that time. She went on to reveal how she could barely eat while adding that she even went through a horrible wave of sickness subside. Stating further about the challenges she faced, Bipasha Basu mentioned that she had to consciously stop working out and had to learn to just lie down and put her feet up instead of the over-active in-control person that she’d always been.

She said, “Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges. In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be since I had to learn how to just lie down, relax and put my feet up instead of being the over-active, in-control person that I have always been.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had an intimate baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Bipasha Basu wore a baby pink dress with a thigh-high slit while Grover was dressed in a blue suit. The baby shower's theme was reportedly pastel colours as the ladies were asked to wear pink or peach and gents were asked to don blue or lavender coloured outfits.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu