Bipasha Basu Shares A Goofy Video From Karan Singh Grover’s Midnight Birthday Bash; Watch

Actor Bipasha Basu often shares adorable pictures with hubby Karan Singh Grover on social media. The duo is the most adored couple in the industry and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

As the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor turns a year older on Wednesday, his ladylove Bipasha is leaving no stones unturned to make her husband feel special. Recently, the Raaz actor organised a birthday bash for her beloved husband. Bipasha shared the glimpses from the same on her Instagram handle.

Bipasha Basu shares a goofy video from Karan Singh Grover's B'day

On 23rd February, actor Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that gave fans a sneak peek into actor Karan Singh Grover's midnight birthday bash. In the video, Karan’s close friends and family members joined him for the celebrations. It had glimpses of the guests having a gala time at the party as they were seen enjoying themselves dancing on some catchy beats. The video featured television actor and Bigg Boss 13 fame Aarti Singh, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia along with Bipasha and birthday boy Karan shaking their legs on the song.

Sharing the video, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor captioned the post as "Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial (red heart emoticon) #happybirthdaymonkeyprince"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. Earlier on Valentine's day, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note for her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu pens a sweet note for husband Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's day

On the occasion of valentine's day, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with hubby Karan Singh Grover. In the picture, the two were seen making hearts with their hands as they posed with each other.

Sharing the picture, the actor penned a long heartfelt caption. She wrote, "He is Love (heart emoji )Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial.Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on." She ends her note by wishing all her fans Happy Valentine's day.

Image: Instagram@bipashabasu