Bipasha Basu Shares Glimpses Of B'day Celebration With Husband Karan Singh Grover; Watch

Bipasha Basu celebrated her birthday on January 7 and headed to her social media account to share glimpses of how she spent her special day with her husband Karan Singh Grover. She shared videos of the duo's 'monkey love' and was seen cutting two cakes in the clip. The happy couple was also seen sharing a kiss before Bipasha blew out the candles on her cake.

Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday with Karan Singh Grover

The actor shared a video montage of several pictures of the couple and used a sticker that read 'better together' and also wrote it in the caption. The couple could be seen clicking selfies as they made goofy faces before the camera and several fans lauded them in the comments section. The next video saw the duo with two cakes placed before them, as Karan Singh Grover sang the birthday song to his wife before she made a wish and blew out the birthday candles. The table on which the cakes were kept had a vase of flowers and several balloons were also seen in the background. In the caption, the actor wrote, "It’s my Birthday ❤️".

Bipasha Basu then also shared a solo video of herself in which she could be seen having the time of her life. She donned a green outfit and played around with a bunch of gold and rose gold balloons. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor on her special day.

Karan Singh Grover also took to his social media account and shared a video montage of a handful of pictures of his wife. She added the Bruno Mars hit song Just The Way You Are in the background and called Basu the 'awesomest person' he knows. He then expressed his love to her and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you, my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu