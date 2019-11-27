Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Has A Panic Attack; Bipasha Basu Comes To Her Rescue

Being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house is not a cakewalk. It often gets even more difficult for a contestant who tends to be vulnerable or suffering from a health problem. The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 proves this fact when it saw contestant Arti Singh having a panic attack after having an argument with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla. While some housemates ignored her sensitive condition, contestants like Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana came to her rescue. Her recent breakdown also received mixed reactions from the Twitterati.

Bipasha came in support of Arti Singh

While some fans started supporting her and also started a trend of #WeStandByArti to show their love for her, some fans called her to act a gimmick to get saved from the nominations this week. However, Arti has new support in the form of Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu. Bipasha and Arti share a strong bond with each other and Bipasha showcased her full support for the Bigg Boss contestant. Arti's team shared a video on her social media where she spoke about the importance of mental health. Bipasha left a comment on the post and helped her to spread awareness about mental health. The Alone actor also expressed her disappointment on the lack of awareness regarding the issue of mental health.

Bipasha called those mocking Arti as insensitive

Bipasha called Bipasha also praised Arti for facing all the obstacles in the house bravely. The Jism actor also called out to those who were making fun of the Arti and called them insensitive. She requested people to be more supportive of the issue of mental health and those suffering from it. Recently Shehnaaz could be seen telling Sidharth that she won’t talk to him since Arti was lying on her side of the bed while he was sleeping on it. However, later the two laughed it off together. Shehnaaz also showed her disliking for Arti taking over her bed and told Sidharth to ask her to either switch beds and to not to lie down on her side again. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see some major drama unfold during the Bigg Boss college task.

