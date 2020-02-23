Bipasha Basu Wishes 'Monkey Prince' Karan Singh Grover On B'day With A Love Note, See Here

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are well-known faces in the film industry and ever since they tied the knot their ‘Money Love’ has never failed to make the headlines. And on the occasion of Karan's birthday, Bipasha's Instagram post for him is too sweet for words.

Bipasha's cute wish for Karan

Making it all about 'love, happiness, and success', the actress shared a set of pictures wherein her husband, Karan Singh Grover seems to be having a swell time at the pool. Adding a lovely caption to it, the Raaz actress stated that 'Life has been beautiful with him until now'. "I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity, and success. I love you, (TUVU) Monkey", her post read.

READ: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey Love' In Maldives Is Unmissable, See Pics

With 'likes' and 'comments' being showered on the post, it also gained a special mention from Karan. Reacting to it, he said, "Thank you, my sweet baby love! You are always the best part of everything!" commented the birthday boy on Bipasha's post.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Supports Arti Singh Before Finale, Says 'She Is My Favourite'

Bipasha and Karan were rumoured to have started dating during the shooting of their film Alone. Back then, news about their alleged relationship was written off as a promotional strategy for the movie. However, the couple continued spending time with each other even after the release of the film and were often spotted together.

It all started with Bipasha planning a surprise birthday trip for Karan to Goa. Meanwhile, as this was Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage, Bipasha Basu’s mother was reported to be against their union but things smooth sailed as the two tied the knot in 2016 and even after four years, the love and fondness between the two seem to be just as much.

READ: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Romantic Picture Are Awe-worthy

READ: Karwa Chauth: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Celebrate, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.