Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Supports Arti Singh Before Finale, Says 'She Is My Favourite'

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been constantly at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants of the show have successfully managed to entertain the audience throughout the season. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for a successful run of four months on television and fans are excited to see who win this season's trophy. Besides fans, celebrities too have been supported their favourite contestants for the win. Recently, Bipasha Basu extended support to Arti Singh through a video message. Here are the details.

Bipasha Basu reveals her favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Recently, a video was shared on Arti Singh's official Instagram handle which features Bipasha Basu speaking about Arti's game plans. As seen in the video, Bipasha says that Arti is her favourite contestant as she is one of the few contestants on the show who have played the game in a dignified way.

Adding to the same, Bipasha mentioned that Arti has not played it dirty and made sure that she doesn't disrespect fellow housemates. Furthermore, the Jism actor said that Arti is a clean hearted person who has earned herself lots of love and support not only from housemates inside but also from all her fans. Take a look:

This comes after Bipasha Basu voiced her opinion in support of Arti Singh after the latter received backlash for her unprecedented panic attack in the house. Bipasha, with an Instagram post, had stressed on the importance of mental health.

Fans are impressed with Arti Singh's game:

It's amazing to see how #ArtiSingh faced the reporters confidently!!🙌

She gave back unfiltered answers with genuineness & honesty.🙏

Glad to see her rising up & shinning💖😘😍

Also see #Fakenaaz jealous reactions😒😂#MostDeservingArti #BiggBoss13 #BB13 @ArtiSingh005@BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/hNx1LqBI6J — Arti Singh Fan ❤ (@ArtiSingh_005) February 4, 2020

Yesterday when arti was explaining about her low confidence thing.

I wanted to hug her.

She is right. She did good TV shows but she never got famous but I m so happy for her that she reached this far in bigg boss.

Girl with golden heart ❤️#ArtiSingh#Sidarti#BiggBoss13 — Aria Khan 🎬🏅 (@BbIsLove11) February 5, 2020

(Image: Arti Singh Instagram)

