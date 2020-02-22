Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey Love' In Maldives Is Unmissable, See Pics

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never fail to give some major couple goals to their fans. Their pictures on the internet with adorable captions always impress their followers. It seems like they are in the mood to take the level up, as their Maldives vacation diary is attracting the attention of their fans and followers.

In the recent post, Bipasha Basu shared a short video of the poolside. Apart from the video post, in another post, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are seen dipping into a pool and sharing some moments of love.

The video features a pool sight where MONKEY (heart emoticon) MONKEY is written, whereas, in a post, she is seen giving hubby a warm hug from the back. Their fans and followers went gaga over the posts and poured love in the comments section.

Watch the video and post below:

Interestingly, Bipasha will celebrate husband KSG's birthday on the coming Sunday, that is February 24, 2020. The duo jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a mini-vacation and celebrate Karan's birthday.

The TV actor will turn 38 on Sunday and it will be interesting for Bipasha's fans to see how she is going to make his birthday a memorable one. Last year on Karan's birthday, the duo organised a house party for their friends and family members.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Bipasha Basu Instagram)

