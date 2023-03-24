BLACKPINK Jisoo Looks Captivating In Latest Concept Poster Of Album ME

BLACKPINK member Jisoo's first-ever solo album titled ME will be releasing on March 31. Ahead of the release, YG Entertainment has again unveiled a new concept poster for the singer's upcoming song Flower, along with the release date and time. In the latest photo, Jisoo looked captivating while gazing into the camera with a flower.

In the new poster released by Jisoo's label, the singer looked alluring under the red light as her hair brushed against her face. The BLACKPINK member wore statement jewellery and completed her look with dewy makeup. As soon as YG Entertainment and Jisoo shared the new look for the poster on their social media handles, BLINKs took to the comments section to flood it with praises.

While one user wrote, "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference...," another user commented, "I'm obsessed of JISOO, she's so beautiful and I love how she's looks in that poster."

BLACKPINK Jisoo's look from other posters

In the second concept poster of Jisoo's upcoming song Flower, the singer wore an off-shoulder white top and teamed it with a smokey eye makeup and straight hair.

Before sharing the second concept poster, Jisoo dropped her first official poster of the upcoming song from album ME. In that, the K-pop idol appeared in the middle of a deep red background while donning a black leather beret. As soon as Jisoo shared the first-ever poster of her new track, a BLINK wrote, "We are so ready to witness, Jisoo as she blooms like a FLOWER this Spring season."

Also, Jisoo has started breaking records before releasing her solo debut album ME. According to reports, the BLACKPINK member's new record crossed 1 million pre-orders, making her the first-ever female Korean artist to reach this milestone.