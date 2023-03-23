BLACKPINK Jisoo Piques Curiosity With Edgy Look In Flower Concept Poster

BLACKPINK Jisoo, who is gearing up to release her first-ever solo album ME on March 31, has unveiled the second concept poster of her upcoming song Flower. The K-pop idol and YG Entertainment shared the second concept photo on their social media handles, along with the release time and date of the upcoming song.

In the new concept photo of Flower from album ME, Jisoo wore a white off-shoulder top and paired it with a smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick. To complete her look, the BLACKPINK singer opted for straight hair with minimal jewellery. As soon as Jisoo shared the new look, BLINKs started flooding the comments section with praises.

While one user wrote, "Jisooyaa we are really waiting for your solo from years. But now that you are releasing it, it is in ramadan (sic)," another commented, "So pretty ♡, still cant tell what jisoo planned, dark concept, or soft concept or both? How many songs? Does she rap, or what genre in general? All important questions, but we still have to wait (sic)."

About Jisoo's second visual teaser

Before dropping the second concept poster of her song Flower, Jisoo shared the second visual teaser of her album ME which consisted of two colours: black and white. In the visual teaser, the singer first appeared as a silhouette before she posed in a black crop top paired with a voluminous skirt. As Jisoo appeared on the screen, she gazed into the camera and the video ended with the release date of the song in a red text.

Also, before the release of Jisoo's solo album, it broke a new record by crossing 950,000 pre-orders in just two weeks. Reportedly, the BLACKPINK member became the first-ever K-pop female artist to become a million seller before the actual release of the album.