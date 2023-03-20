BLACKPINK Jisoo Teases Stunning Look In Flower From Solo Debut ME

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who is all set to make her solo debut with the upcoming album ME, announced the title of the first song on the tracklist. The K-pop idol shared the name of her new song through a new title poster on her social media handle and BLINKs could not stop swooning over her stunning look.

In the official poster of Flower, Jisoo wore a black leather beret and appeared in the midst of a deep red background. The name of the title track was written in both English and Korean. Apart from that, the poster of Flower also featured the release time and date of the song, which is 1 PM KST on March 31.

As soon as Jisoo announced the title of the song, a social media user wrote, "Jisoo is ready to BLOOM with Flower! Can't wait", while another user commented, "And the name of the title was finally revealed, and it is acclaimed because it is your song, but today we know that the flowers are acclaimed! And you look beautiful with the beret, your shiny hair, your earring and your jewelry, and your fingernails! I love you so much Jisoo!"

BLACKPINK Jisoo shares teaser of first solo album ME

Jisoo, who has been gearing up for the release of her solo album ME, had earlier released the visual teaser of the album and BLINKS went gaga over it. The much-anticipated teaser of the album gave fans a little glimpse into what her debut solo song will be like. In the clip, Jisoo wielded a giant flower. She was draped in a high-fashion zebra print ensemble. In the teaser, fans did not get to know how the K-pop singer's debut song will sound like, but her gorgeous visuals impressed BLINKS.

The BLACKPINK singer is the last member from the band to release her solo album. Before her, Lisa and Rose made their solo debut in 2021, while Jennie made her solo debut way back in 2018.