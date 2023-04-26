BLACKPINK Lisa, BIGBANG Taeyang Dance Their Heart Out In Shoong Music Video

BIGBANG Taeyang made a solo comeback with EP titled Down to Earth on Tuesday (April 25). Along with the album, the singer also released the title track Shoong featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa. In addition to lending her voice to the track, Lisa is also featured in the music video.

Dominated by the pink and orange neon lights, the video switches back and forth between Lisa and Taeyang as they perform intricate dance choreographies. Initially, they start with the groups before moving on to dancing together. The Black Label, Taeyang's music company, announced the release of the music video on their official Twitter handle.

Taeyang's first impression of Lisa

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Taeyang talked about his first impression of Lisa, “One special thing is that when Lisa first came to YG, literally when she first came to Korea, I was there working on music and ended up watching her audition. At that time, she was a baby, a young kid who just came from Thailand. I told our CEO at the time, ‘I think she will do well no matter what.’ Watching her become so successful makes me proud.”

Taeyang and Lisa used to be under the same music label YG Entertainment before the Break Down singer joined The Black Label in December 2022 after spending more than 16 years with YG. Teddy, a Korean rapper, and producer, established the label in 2016 as a division of YG Entertainment.

On the work front, Taeyang’s last release was a digital single titled VIBE, in which he collaborated with BTS member Jimin. Taeyang made his musical debut with the group Big Bang in 2006 and two years later, in 2008, he put out his solo album HOT. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently concluded its stint as one of the headliners of the music festival Coachella. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.

