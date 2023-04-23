BLACKPINK Lisa, Jennie Turn Coachella Stage Into Their Personal Fashion Runway

Quick links:
lalisa_m/Instagram jennyrubyjane/Instagram
BLACKPINK returned for the second Coachella weekend to headline the music festival. The uber popular K-pop girl group jammed and danced to some of their biggest hits as the jam-packed crowd cheered on. A major point of focus in their much-covered performances across both weekends was their statement-making outfit choices. Dancer, vocalist and rapper for the group Lisa and vocalist and rapper Jennie stood out in this regard.
Lisa embodied the ethos of the group as decked out in their name-sake colours. In fact, this colour-coordination could be seen across the group as all four idols - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa were decked out in combinations of the colours black and pink. Lisa's outfit in particular, received a lot of attention. Lisa for the most part was decked out in black effortlessly sporting a pair of double-corseted booty shorts and a halter neck top looping around her neck. She covered her arms with a sheer star-spangled shrug with tassels of soft pink chiffon hanging from either side of her waist. The shiny ankle-length combat boots completed the look.
The black-pink outfits, designed by fashion house Mugler, embodied a fun take on the brand's otherwise noir-esque work. Jennie could be seen in a sheer pink crop corset with a lace bust and bejeweled silver boning. Jennie paired this with pair of well-fitted satin shorts in the same shade, with silver linings on the pockets. A satin black crop jacket with silver embroidery was thrown over for the touch of black.
A second look posted by K-pop idol Lisa featured a black bodysuit, worn as is, with panels of silver and sheer skin alternating across its length. It carried large three-dimensional adornments in glossy silver wrapping itself around her torso and waist with subtle hints of skin peaking through. The adventurous look was completed with a pair of suede thigh-high boots.
BLACKPINK's Coachella performances was nothing short of a jubilant fashion show. The K-pop idols stayed true to their own styles and aesthetics while maintaining individuality. Lisa and Jennie however, stood out for their bold choices.