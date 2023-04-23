BLACKPINK Lisa, Jennie Turn Coachella Stage Into Their Personal Fashion Runway

BLACKPINK returned for the second Coachella weekend to headline the music festival. The uber popular K-pop girl group jammed and danced to some of their biggest hits as the jam-packed crowd cheered on. A major point of focus in their much-covered performances across both weekends was their statement-making outfit choices. Dancer, vocalist and rapper for the group Lisa and vocalist and rapper Jennie stood out in this regard.

Lisa in black-pink

Lisa embodied the ethos of the group as decked out in their name-sake colours. In fact, this colour-coordination could be seen across the group as all four idols - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa were decked out in combinations of the colours black and pink. Lisa's outfit in particular, received a lot of attention. Lisa for the most part was decked out in black effortlessly sporting a pair of double-corseted booty shorts and a halter neck top looping around her neck. She covered her arms with a sheer star-spangled shrug with tassels of soft pink chiffon hanging from either side of her waist. The shiny ankle-length combat boots completed the look.

Jennie in black-pink



The black-pink outfits, designed by fashion house Mugler, embodied a fun take on the brand's otherwise noir-esque work. Jennie could be seen in a sheer pink crop corset with a lace bust and bejeweled silver boning. Jennie paired this with pair of well-fitted satin shorts in the same shade, with silver linings on the pockets. A satin black crop jacket with silver embroidery was thrown over for the touch of black.

Lisa shines bright

A second look posted by K-pop idol Lisa featured a black bodysuit, worn as is, with panels of silver and sheer skin alternating across its length. It carried large three-dimensional adornments in glossy silver wrapping itself around her torso and waist with subtle hints of skin peaking through. The adventurous look was completed with a pair of suede thigh-high boots.

BLACKPINK's Coachella performances was nothing short of a jubilant fashion show. The K-pop idols stayed true to their own styles and aesthetics while maintaining individuality. Lisa and Jennie however, stood out for their bold choices.

