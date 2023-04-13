Blind First Look: Sonam Kapoor Looks Intense In Comeback Movie

After taking a three-year break from acting, Sonam Kapoor is back with her forthcoming film titled Blind. This will be her first acting project since giving birth to her son Vayu in August last year. Makers of Blind shared the first look of the film on social media on Thursday (April 13).

The first still featured Sonam holding a gun while engaging in what appeared to be target practice. She was dressed in an all-black outfit and had her hair tied neatly in a bun. In another image, she appeared to be staring angrily at someone, while in the next one, the actor looked shaken and a body could be seen on the ground in the backdrop. The director of Blind, Shome Makhija shared the stills on his Instagram handle and wrote, “A glimpse into the world of #BLIND.” Check out the post here:

Sonam Kapoor plays the lead role of a blind police officer in the movie, who is on the hunt for a serial killer. Apart from Sonam, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey will also be a part of the film. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The story takes places in Glasgow, Scotland, among other locations. The filming of the movie was finished in February 2021 and the Sonam Kapoor-starrer is now slated to release later this year.

More on Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's marriage

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in a conventional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. Last year, they gave birth to a boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, after which the actress took a break from acting. Sonam and her son have since remained in India, while Anand moved into their London home.

Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya, also marking the debut of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has starred in films like Neerja, Khoobsurat, The Zoya Factor, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Padman. She was last seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane black comedy thriller, AK vs AK in 2020 in a small role. Sonam shared screen space with father Anil Kapoor in the film.