Anil Kapoor Calls Rennervations Co-star Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'; Here's Why

Anil Kapoor recently praised his Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner on Twitter for being a real-life superhero. He tweeted, "Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger." It was a reply to the Avenger actor's tweet in which he spoke about his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

Earlier today, Jimmy Kimmel Live posted a video of Jeremy Renner making an appearance on his show after the snow plow incident, which left him with over 30 broken bones. The Hawkeye star was seen walking towards the stage with the help of a cane. The actor looked happy as his fans cheered him and gave him a warm welcome. Later, he engaged in a fun conversation with the host after his grand entrance. Check their tweet below:

Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger .. 🤗❤️👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/PgeVCLWbvk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 11, 2023

Responding to Jimmy Kimmel's tweet, Jeremy Renner wrote, "Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane? @JimmyKimmelLive @DisneyPlus #rennervations."

Jeremy Renner's recalls snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for the first time, on Tuesday morning IST, after his life-threatening accident. The Avenger star was met with a standing ovation at the chat show while he performed a little dance before taking a seat. Talking about the accident, Jeremy said that he and his nephew were trying to tow their vehicle out of the snow with the help of a snow plow. However, the actor stepped aside to look at his nephew and forgot to set the parking brake. Unfortunately, he got run over while re-entering the vehicle and said, "I got lucky in a lot of ways. I am happy to be here."

About Rennervations

In Rennervations, Jeremy will be seen teaming up with some expert builders to acquire decommissioned large government vehicles. His goal is to reimagine unique vehicles for children and serve the society. Actors such as Anthony Mackie and Anil Kapoor will make an appearance on the show.