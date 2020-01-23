Bobby Deol Has High Hopes From Nephew Karan Deol; Says He Will Have A Great Career

Bobby Deol has had a successful 2019, owing to the grand success of Housefull 4. In an interview with a leading daily, Bobby shared that he will be going to New York to celebrate his 51st birthday. The actor also spoke in detail about what he thinks about Bollywood's newcomer and nephew Karan Deol.

Chandan Roy Sanyal, Bobby Deol To Star In Web-series Directed By Prakash Jha

"Things will work out for Karan," says Bobby

Bobby Deol, in the interview, was asked about Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and how his brother Sunny is handling the stress of being a politician as well as an actor. Bobby said that he cannot speak on behalf of his brother or his nephew. He then added that Karan is a hard-working person and that he is sure that things will work out for him.

Bobby Deol Says He Is Sure One Day His Son Aryaman Would Want To Be An Actor

Bobby also shared his excitement on spending time with his son Aryaman when he will be in New York. Aryaman is studying business management in the US. He talked about how it had been a couple of months since he has met Aryaman. As his son did not get any holidays, Bobby is going to spend time with him.

Race 3: Bobby Deol Replaced This Actor In Salman Khan's Film

Deol was also asked whether Aryaman will be joining the film industry as well. To this, Bobby said that he is focused on his education and is determined to complete it. If he did decide to become a part of movies, Bobby will be supporting and guiding him appropriately.

Bobby Deol Talks About His Movies And Upcoming Ventures

After the success of Housefull 4, Bobby has several movies lined up. The actor said that he had been easy-going before but is more focused now. According to reports, he is currently shooting for a show in Ayodhya for director Prakash Jha.

Bobby Deol: How Did Salman Help The Star Build A Stunning Body

Image Courtesy: Bobby Deol and Karan Deol Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.