Bobby Deol Talks About Nepotism, Says There Is No ‘backing’ In The Industry

Bobby Deol is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming Netflix cop drama titled Class Of '83. The actor recently opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate. Bobby hinted that there is no such thing as a 'backing' in the film industry.

Also Read: Aashram' Trailer: Bobby Deol's Character An Eye-opener, Watch Video

Bobby Deol denies receiving any backing from family

In a video interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby revealed on the ongoing nepotism debate prevalent in the industry currently. The Race 3 actor went on to say that despite being legendary actor Dharmendra's son, he has not received any backing from the industry. He added that because his family has been working in the Hindi film industry, this does not imply that he has their strong backing.

Bobby pointed out that if he had received any kind of strong support or a backing from his family, he would not have stopped working at all and would have been part of all the big-budget movies. The Gupt actor added that he is indeed blessed to be Dharmendra's son and like every father, even his father wanted to do something special for his son.

He hinted that this was the main reason why his father created Bobby's debut movie in the industry. The actor went on to say that the rest of his achievements in the film industry was only on the basis of his work instead of his family's backing.

Also Read: Aashram' Trailer Deemed "superb", Fans Eagerly Wait For Political Satire's Release

Bobby Deol's advise for the young actors

The actor also spoke about the 'bad phase' in every actor's life wherein they have to struggle to get good quality work. He implied that even successful actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have to struggle every day to get some good work. The Housefull 4 actor further added that this struggle is neverending in the showbiz.

Bobby also gave some profound advice to his Class of '83 co-stars who are budding actors in the industry right now. He advised them to be persistent and positive towards their goal and if they have the required luck, then definitely they will get some good work in the industry. But the actor concluded by stating that one should stress more on their hard work and persistence rather than just the luck factor.

Also Read: Aashram' Trailer Deemed "superb", Fans Eagerly Wait For Political Satire's Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.